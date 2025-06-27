Fireworks are fun on the Fourth, but they don’t belong in the mail

Fireworks, in the right hands and supervision, can help in celebrating the Fourth of July.

But getting those items via the mail system is strictly prohibited by the U.S. Postal Service.

Fireworks of all kinds — including sparklers, firecrackers, bottle rockets and Roman candles — are considered hazardous materials and are banned from all air and ground transportation through USPS because they pose a threat to safety.

“Shipping fireworks through the mail puts our employees, customers and transportation networks at serious risk,” said Acting Postmaster General and CEO Doug Tulino. “Even small items like firecrackers or bottle rockets can cause fires, explosions or injuries if mishandled.”

To keep employees and facilities safe, the Postal Service uses a range of tools, including technology and inspection protocols, to detect nonmailable items. Individuals caught mailing fireworks may face civil penalties, criminal charges, and other consequences. Last year, the Postal Inspection Service opened 1,700 investigations regarding customer attempts to send hazardous materials through the mail, including fireworks and other explosives.

To help ensure a safe and celebratory holiday, the Postal Service encourages customers to review the list of hazardous and restricted items before shipping any package. A full list is available in Publication 52 – Hazardous, Restricted, and Perishable Mail. The Postal Inspection Service has also released a public service announcement on fireworks in the mail.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.