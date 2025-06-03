© 2025 WGCU News
Library cards gain free admission to Botanical Garden for SWFL residents for a week in June

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 3, 2025 at 11:52 AM EDT
Mary Dominguez

Southwest Florida residents are in for a treat at the Naples Botanical Garden this summer.

To kick things off, people who have Collier, Lee, or Charlotte County Public Library cards can enjoy free garden admission from June 9 to 15 for two adults and any children in the household during Library Cardholder Days.

To redeem this offer, guests may present their library cards at ticketing and enjoy free access to programs, exhibitions, and more.
For more information, go to https://www.naplesgarden.org/series/library-cardholder-days/

