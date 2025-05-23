Naples Pathways Coalition celebrates 23rd annual Ride of Silence

More than 50 cyclists showed for the annual National Ride of Silence at Cambier Park, organized by the Naples Pathways Coalition, carrying helmets, neon gear and the weight of remembrance.

The Wednesday evening event began with sign-ins and cookies, afterwards, the group gathered to reflect on those who were killed while cycling.

Don Rupprecht was among the riders. He wore a special shirt for his friend Jean Heuschen, who died May 19, 2020, in a cycling accident.

"It's an honor. That's the best way to put it," Rupprecht said. "Had great respect for him. He was very dedicated to cycling. So, it's a real honor to represent him."

Michelle Avola-Brown, executive director of the Naples Pathways Coalition and chair of Hands Free Florida, knows the risks all too well. She’s seen the statistics—and lived the reality.

"An oncoming car hit me, and I flew across the road, and my face was road rash," she said. "I have to go to the chiropractor now about every three, four weeks to put my hip back in place, but I'm at least here to tell my story. A lot of people, you know, they don't make it home."

Avola-Brown considers herself one of the lucky ones. In 2024, Florida recorded the highest number of cyclist fatalities in the country, according to the Florida Bicycle Association.

The Naples Pathways Coalition hopes to change that. In 2018, it unveiled plans for the Paradise Coast Trail—a more than 100-mile network designed for biking, walking and running. The trail would link Naples to Marco Island, Bonita Springs, Collier-Seminole State Park, the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, Ave Maria, Everglades City, Immokalee and other parts of Collier County.

Still, Avola-Brown said changing driver behavior remains a critical challenge.

"Please put down your phones. Put down your other distractions. You are driving an eight to 10,000 pound weapon basically," she said. "Whether they're on a bike, whether they're walking, whether they're in a car. Somebody loves them, somebody wants them to make it home safely at the end of the day. So, if we all just think of the people around us as actual people, I think we can take better care of each other."