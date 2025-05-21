One person reported dead in explosion, fire at San Carlos Park residence

IMG_5648.mp4

A fire in a home at 17280 Caloosa Trace Circle in San Carlos Park resulted in one death and brought units from multiple fire departments to the scene late Wednesday morning.

Residents in the area reported an explosion and fire at a ranch-style home adjacent to San Carlos Park Elementary School shortly before 11:30 a.m.

School district officials said the school went into secure mode, which means moving everyone inside, securing the perimeter and continuing teaching and learning.

Trucks from San Carlos Park Fire, South Trail Fire, and Lehigh Acres Fire departments as well as Crash Fire Rescue (RSW). There were also multiple EMS units and Lee County deputies responding.

San Carlos Fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation and it remains an active scene.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.