Crash clogging I-75 from Daniels to Corkscrew

There's a crash closing all lanes on I-75 northbound near Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers that's causing a major backup all the way south to Corkscrew Road.

I-75 North entrance ramps from Exit 131A: Daniels Pkwy and from Terminal Access Road are closed.

The closure is also sending motorists to northbound US 41, and that's causing a major clog there as well between Corkscrew Road and Sanibel Road.

WGCU will keep you informed of any changes when they become available.

For more and up to date traffic information, go to https://fl511.com/