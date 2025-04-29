Naples-Marco at top of March housing prices, Sebring at bottom

The industry group Florida Realtors last week released a report that showed the statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in March was $412,500.

A median home price is the middle value in a collection of home sales prices with half the homes selling at a lower price and half higher. This is how the typical home price in a given area or market is calculated, giving a better representation than the average price, which can be skewed by extreme values.

Here were the top five median prices in the state’s metropolitan statistical areas (SMSA):

The Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island SMSA again leads the state with a median home price of $800,000.

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach was next at $640,000.

North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota came in third at $485,000.

Fourth was Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford at $441,870.

Rounding out the top five was Port St. Lucie at $415,000.

For the rest of Florida's SMSAs:



Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin: $405,000.

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $400,000.

Cape Coral-Fort Myers: $395,000.

Sebastian-Vero Beach: $390,000.

Jacksonville: $386,000.

The Villages: $375,000.

Panama City: $365,000.

Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville: $359,945.

Punta Gorda: $358,972.

Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach: $354,745.

Gainesville: $342,500.

Tallahassee: $340,000.

Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent: $338,810.

Lakeland-Winter Haven: $324,200.

Ocala: $290,000.

Homosassa Springs: $284,500.

Sebring: $275,000.



Home prices in some SMSAs rose by almost $150,000 over the past six months and have dropped nearly as much over the past month. The top five median home price SMSAs in the state were:

February: Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island: $925,000

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $640,000

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $483,688

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $440,000

Port St. Lucie: $429,500

January: Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island: $925,000

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $650,000

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $500,000

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $447,000

Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin: $425,000

December (2024): Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island: $837,500

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $640,000

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $510,000

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $445,745

Port St. Lucie: $420,000

November: Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island: $770,000

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $625,000

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $449,945

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $449,518

Port St. Lucie: $424,700

October: Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island: $755,000

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $635,000

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $483,843

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $440,000

Port St. Lucie: $430,995

September: Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island: $780,000

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $630,000

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $480,460

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $435,000

Port St. Lucie: $420,000

Source: Florida Realtors