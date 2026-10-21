Panel to help seniors and their families navigate the healthcare system

It took a medical crisis for three generations of a Florida family to start a company that helps seniors navigate the health care system.

Scott Dobbins’ father spent two days waiting on a gurney in a hospital, convinced he was being locked up in a psychiatric ward. The Vietnam veteran had fallen and was experiencing an episode with dementia. It motivated the Dobbins family to make sure other seniors who needed advocates had them. They’re leading a free panel Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Collaboratory in Fort Myers.

"We're hopeful that we have a good turnout of seniors and families of seniors that are facing challenges or will inevitably face similar challenges to that which my family has faced here recently.

I think there's a myriad of challenges, but I think it all centers around seniors feeling a sense of being invisible," he said. "And when you're going through an acute episode, you're not at your best.

"Mentally and spiritually and physically, sometimes you need an advocate, a support person, a navigator to help you navigate the mazes out there."

His company, Legacy Senior Advocates, are like surrogate family members with decades of nursing experience. His mother was a nurse for 53 years and has been fielding calls from seniors who need advice for years, he said. That prompted the family to start the company.

At the two-hour event, Dobbins will bring together medical, legal and community leaders and share information about local resources available to seniors and their families.

"Our pricing is private pay and it is a premium service, but we're also dedicated to making the community aware whether they hire us or not, what resources are available to them," Dobbins said.

"There's plenty of organizations and emerging organizations dedicated to providing support to seniors and their families during this time. There's also support groups that help navigate the Medicare and the Medicare maze and various insurance products. So we have aggregated a list of what we call our preferred partners."

The program, titled "From Crisis to Confidence: Building a Future Where Every Senior Thrives," features Brian Sykes, vice president of healthcare services at Shell Point; Dawn Belamarich, president and CEO of Collaboratory; Carl Zacharia, founding partner of elder law firm Zacharia Frey; Lawrence Hobbs of Lee Physician Group at Lee Health; and Pat Dobbins, a registered nurse and founder of Legacy Senior Advocates.

The event is free and food and refreshments will be provided. For more information, click here.