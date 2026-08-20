FDA authorizes first robotic blood-draw device

The U.S. FDA has authorized a robotic device that can draw blood from a patient's arm. The device, known as the Aletta, uses near-infrared light and Doppler ultrasound to locate a suitable vein and tell it apart from arteries.

The Aletta handles each step of the blood draw, while a trained phlebotomist starts each session and remains available to respond to any issues throughout.

One supervisor trained in phlebotomy can oversee three of the devices, which experts hope will address the shortage of phlebotomists in health care.

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