Back-to-school wellness clinics planned across Southwest Florida

A number of Southwest Florida offices of the state Department of Health have back-to- school wellness activities remaining on their schedules for the 2025-2026 school year.

Information about safety topics includes dental hygiene, immunizations, and proper installation of child seats.

COLLIER COUNTY: The Florida Department of Health in Collier County will have sessions scheduled at 3339 East Tamiami Trail in Naples from 8 a.m. - noon on Saturday, July 26, and Saturday, Aug.16.

There will also be extended hours available from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. on July 31 and Aug. 14.

LEE COUNTY: The Florida Department of Health in Lee County will hold its final such wellness session from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 9 at 3920 Michigan Ave. in Fort Myers.

SARASOTA COUNTY: Ringling immunization clinic hours have been extended by the The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County and will continue until Aug. 22.

During this time the clinic will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with walk-ins only from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Appointments are recommended.

Hours in North Port remain the same, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are recommended, and walk-ins are seen on a space-available bases.

Additionally, there will be a session at the Morgan Center in North Port, Saturday, July 26, 9 a.m. to noon, and DOH Sarasota Ringling location, Saturday, August 2 and 16, 8 a.m. to noon.

Officials remind parents and guardians that they will need to see the child’s birth certificate and a photo ID of the parent/ guardian. Call 941-861-2784 to schedule an appointment.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY: The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County hosted its annual Back-to-School Bash on July 12 and continues to offer back-to-school wellness services during normal operating hours. Child safety and wellness workshops will be at the following times and locations:



July 24, 4 - 5:30 p.m., 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte



Aug. 14, 5 - 6:30 p.m., Virtual/Teams link provided prior to workshop



Aug. 28, 4 - 5:30 p.m., 1100 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.