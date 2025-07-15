Naples practice offers free day of dental care for veterans

Park Family and Cosmetic Dentistry in Naples is partnering with Smiles for Freedom to give a full day of free dental care to local veterans in November. JoAnn Peake, chief operating officer of the practice, says that it’s in keeping with the practice’s philosophy.

“Our practice likes to give back to the community,” said Peake. “We cherish everyone there, and the veterans are just so underestimated with their healthcare and their dental care.”

Any military veteran or active-duty military is eligible. Patients must be assessed before August 15, to determine what type of work they will need that day. And no matter what they need, all care, which will take place Saturday, November 8, will be 100% free to the veteran.

This is their second year, and the practice hopes to help even more veterans, said Peake.

“Well, last year was our first event, which is our inaugural year for the Smiles for Freedom, and we provided over $77,000 in free dental care to local veterans that day,” Peake said

To be assessed, call 239-263-1151 and ask for JoAnn or Sherry. Veterans should bring their DD-214 or military ID when they come for care.

