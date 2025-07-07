Gulf Coast to be first in SWFL to use whole blood transfusions

The Gulf Coast Medical Trauma Center will be the first in Southwest Florida to use whole blood transfusions in trauma care. Delivering the essential components of blood—red cells, platelets, and plasma—in a single unit from one donor streamlines treatment and potentially improves outcomes for patients.

Part of Lee Health, this level 2 trauma center serves five counties and sees nearly 5,000 patients each year.

In partnership with Lee County Emergency Medical Services, specially trained paramedics also administer whole blood in the field before patients arrive at the hospital.

To learn more about Lee Health, visit www.leehealth.org .

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

