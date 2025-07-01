On-site care program looks to limit ER visits

Lee Health has been overwhelmed in the Emergency Room. Last year, the medical provider saw 276,000 patients brought into their hospitals. To help combat this need for medical service, the county is expanding its Paramedicine program. Starting out to assist those dealing with addiction issues, the county is now increasing the at-home care service by providing necessary assistance to seniors and other at need. As Lee County Public Safety Medical Director Jim Augustine lets us know, expanding this on-site care will eliminate the need for more ambulance trips to the hospital.

