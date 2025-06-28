The signs to help combat Alzheimer’s

Over 580,000 people aged 65-or-older are living with Alzheimer’s. The disease has become an epidemic in Florida, which has the second largest population of Alzheimer’s patients in the United States. As part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, we are joined by Dr. Carl V. Hill, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer at the Alzheimer’s Association, to learn how the disease doesn’t just impact the patient, but for those who provide care as well.

