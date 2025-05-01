Public health alert issued for ineligible pork products imported from the Republic of Colombia

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for potato chip products containing chicharrón (pork cracklings) that were imported from the Republic of Colombia.

These items were shipped to distributors in Florida and New York and to retail locations nationwide.

Colombia is ineligible to export meat products to the United States. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed.

A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase. See more at WGCU.org.

The mixed bags of potato chips containing chicharrón were imported between August 2024 and March 2025. The following products are subject to the public health alert, regardless of the product date [view labels]:

270-g. plastic bag containing six 45-g. foil bags of “De Todito NATURAL” mixed chips with “CHICHARRÓN AMERICANO JACKS,” “Margarita,” and “NATU CHIPS.”

165-g. foil bags containing “De Todito NATURAL” mixed chips with “CHICHARRÓN AMERICANO JACKS,” “Margarita,” and “NATU CHIPS.”

270-g. plastic bag containing six 45-g. foil bags of “De Todito BBQ” mixed chips with “CHICHARRÓN AMERICANO JACKS,” “Margarita,” and “NatuChips.”

165-g. foil bags containing “De Todito BBQ” mixed chips with “CHICHARRÓN AMERICANO JACKS,” “Margarita,” and “NatuChips.”

165-g. foil bags containing “De Todito LIMÓN” mixed chips with “CHICHARRÓN AMERICANO JACKS,” “Margarita,” “TOSTITOS,” and “NATU CHIPS.”

270-g. plastic bag containing six 45-g. foil bags of “De Todito LIMÓN” mixed chips with “CHICHARRÓN AMERICANO JACKS,” “Margarita,” “TOSTITOS,” and “NATU CHIPS.”

140-g. foil bags containing “GOLPE CON TODO SABOR LIMÓN” mixed chips with “RIZADAS,” “PLÁTANOS,” and “Chicharrón Fred.”

The products subject to the public health alert do not bear any import marks on the labels.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was performing routine surveillance activities at two retailers and found meat products from Colombia that are not eligible to be exported to the U.S.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Jack Wilson, Owner, LatinFood US at 631-681-5276 or jwilson@latinfoodus.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

