Teachers implore board to spare schools from closing as Highlands struggles with fewer dollars

School teachers packed the Highlands County School Board chamber Thursday urging the school board to find other ways to cut potentially millions of dollars in costs without closing schools.

Fear is gripping Avon Elementary as word spread the school could close in the coming year.

No decision on whether to close schools as a cost-saving measure has been made.

Consolidating two elementary schools into one could save the school district about $1.5 million in the coming year. Though that figure does not take into account added transportation costs for those students affected by a closing who could no longer walk to their neighborhood school.

In the last two years, the district has cut its budget by $11 million. Board members have been adamant that more needs to be cut. That’s why they have asked the school superintendent to come back with a list of ways to make more cuts, as the district tries to adjust to fewer tax dollars coming from the state.

The most controversial proposals are to merge elementary schools and or divvy up the middle school students between elementary and high schools. That could save about $1 million.

The board appears to be a long way off from making any concrete decisions, but that hasn’t stopped fear from gripping Avon Elementary.

Third-grade teacher Fatima Ramirez was brought to tears when she shared how frightened children – especially immigrant children -- are that their neighborhood school could close.

“ You don’t see the other side when kids step into the school. They are so scared to speak, let alone look a teacher in the eye," she said. "When kids are hearing the school that it’s closing down — I know it’s a rumor — but when you have people who hold high positions making comments such as that, it scares children and it scares me and I am an adult.”

Thursday’s meeting to address future cost-saving cuts is likely the last time the current board will come together to address such matters in a special meeting. Three new board members will be sworn in next month.

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