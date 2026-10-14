Florida AG Uthmeier, State Attorney Fox, FDLE commissioner and others to hold media briefing in Naples today

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier will hold a media briefing at 2:30 p.m. today in Naples with Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Larry Keefe, State Attorney for the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Amira Fox, and Jackie Stephens, CEO, Collier Children's Advocacy Center.

The briefing will be at Florida Southwestern State College.

Check back later with WGCU for details.

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