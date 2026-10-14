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Florida AG Uthmeier, State Attorney Fox, FDLE commissioner and others to hold media briefing in Naples today

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 14, 2026 at 10:56 AM EDT
James Uthmeier swears in on Feb. 17, 2025, as the Attorney General of Florida.
The Florida Channel

Attorney General of Florida James Uthmeier will hold a media briefing in Naples at 2:30 p.m. today.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier will hold a media briefing at 2:30 p.m. today in Naples with Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Larry Keefe, State Attorney for the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Amira Fox, and Jackie Stephens, CEO, Collier Children's Advocacy Center.

The briefing will be at Florida Southwestern State College.

Check back later with WGCU for details.

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Government & Politics WGCU NewsAttorney General James UthmeierState Attorney Amira Fox
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