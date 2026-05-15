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No. 2 in Okeechobee County to become No. 1 in city of Okeechobee

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published May 15, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
Denise Whitehead
Denise White head selected to be next Okeechobee city manager.

The assistant county manager in Okeechobee County is resigning next month after being selected to take the top administrative position for the city of Okeechobee.

Denise Whitehead was selected by a unanimous vote of the city council on Monday, according to the Lake Okeechobee News.

Whitehead became assistant county manager in 2024. At the county commission meeting Thursday, her resignation as of June was announced.

Whitehead will replace Gary Ritter as city administrator.

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Government & Politics WGCU NewsOkeechobee County
Eileen Kelley
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