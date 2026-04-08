Got fine? No problem(ish); Operation Green Light urges people to take care of fines, court costs and overdue parking tickets

Suspended license or over-due traffic ticket got you down? You may be able to catch a break.

This time each year, counties across the state participate in what's called Operation Green Light. Think of it as an amnesty of sorts where minor scofflaws can forgo the pricey 25% surcharges on overdue fines that have been sent to collection agencies.

And that's not all, during Operation Green Light clerk of courts and comptroller's offices allow for special payment options if fines and costs are too steep.

Paying off debts to the clerk's office can mean restoring a driver's license.

Operation Green Light is underway the following days across Southwest Florida:

CHARLOTTE: 4/20-24

COLLIER: 4/16-17, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

DESOTO: 4/13-17 8:30 a.m. - noon & 1 - 4:30 p.m.

GLADES: No date set

HARDEE: 4/13-17 8:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

HIGHLANDS : 4/23, 24, 27

HENDRY: 4/13-17 8:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

LEE: 4/13-17 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

OKEECHOBEE: 4/13-24, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (4/18, 9 a.m.-noon).

SARASOTA: 4/9-11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Operation Green Light dates across Florida

Counties set aside anywhere from a single day to multiple days — such as the four days offered in Lee County — for folks caught up in the legal quagmire to sort it out.

For example, in Lee County, Operation Green Light will take place April 14-17 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Lee Clerk’s office at the Justice Center in downtown Fort Myers and the Cape Coral branch. On April 17, the final day of Operation Green Light, the Clerk’s office will be open until 6 p.m. at the Justice Center in downtown Fort Myers. Customers can also call 239-533-5000 (select option 2 to speak with a Clerk) or save time by scheduling an appointment at www.leeclerk.org/appointment.

“We are proud to host this event annually for our community, and I want to encourage anyone who has a suspended license, overdue traffic ticket or court case in collections to come to our office and participate in Operation Green Light,” said Lee County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller Kevin Karnes.

Karnes called Operation Green Light the perfect opportunity to for citizens to save money and get back behind the wheel (lawfully ).

Since 2020, Karnes said, Operation Green Light has saved millions of dollars in collection fees and thousands of people became eligible to get their licenses back.

Last year's event in Lee County alone netted the following results:

326 licenses reinstated

973 cases paid in-full

$220,152 in collections and other fees waived

If any of this applies to you, be sure and check with your county clerk of court and comptrollers office for specifics details such as if matters must be taken care of in-person of if they can be done on line.

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