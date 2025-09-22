UWF's conservative makeover: Fires its top lawyer; hires DeSantis-linked firm; Manny Diaz seeks school presidency

GAINESVILLE – Less than three weeks after taking over University of West Florida in Pensacola as interim president, Manny Diaz Jr. abruptly dismissed the school’s top legal officer after she objected to hiring one of his longtime allies: a politically connected law firm that earned millions in contracts when Diaz ran the Education Department under Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The same Tallahassee-based firm, Lawson Huck Gonzalez, is now helping steer that university’s search for a permanent president – a post Diaz has said he intends to pursue. Trustees last week approved an annual compensation range for the next president between $800,000 and $1.2 million.

The university quietly awarded the firm a contract capped at $100,000 in August, despite objections from its then-general counsel, Susan Woolf. Woolf warned trustees the firm lacked experience with higher education searches and that cheaper, more specialized alternatives were available, according to internal records. Hours after she put her concerns in writing to the board, Diaz fired her, according to internal emails and contract documents newly released under Florida’s public records law.

The records offer one of the clearest looks yet at the political forces reshaping the university’s leadership since DeSantis installed a slate of new trustees earlier this year, mirroring his overhauls at other campuses across Florida.

The move closely resembles the Republican governor’s makeover in 2023 at New College of Florida, where trustees swiftly replaced the school’s sitting president with Richard Corcoran, a former GOP House Speaker and education commissioner.

The leadership shakeups are part of a broader push by DeSantis and the Republican-led Legislature to steer Florida’s 12 public universities in a more conservative direction, alongside new laws banning diversity spending and restricting how race and gender can be taught. The governor in April charged UWF with harboring “Marxist professors" and “some of the most liberal programs in the state,” warning the university to “buckle up” for significant changes.

Critics counter that such rhetoric is a pretext for an unnecessary and overtly partisan power grab at a university better known for training military officers and cybersecurity experts than awarding gender studies degrees. Home to more than 15,000 students, UWF is in the state’s reliably Republican Panhandle region with nearby U.S. Navy and Air Force bases and one of the largest concentrations of veterans in the U.S.

“I’ve never seen communists hiding during walks around that campus,” said Jeanne Godwin, a former trustee and vocal opponent of DeSantis’ new appointees. A registered Republican first appointed to the board in 2006 by then-Gov. Jeb Bush, Godwin said in an interview, “It's hard to tell what their goal is, whether it is to completely dismantle public education in Florida or whether it's just an ideological holy war to make everything far more conservative than they think it has been.”

Riley Beiswenger/Fresh Take Florida The entrance sign at the University of West Florida in Pensacola, Fla.

The university’s reshaped board has pushed for academic reforms favored by conservatives and are now shoring up the administration – with Diaz, a former state education commissioner under DeSantis, now steering the university as interim president.

A former Republican state lawmaker and public school teacher from Miami-Dade County, Diaz championed many of the academic reforms that helped cement DeSantis’ culture warrior reputation. After the governor picked him as the state’s top education official in 2022, Diaz helped engineer new accreditation laws giving Tallahassee more sway over state universities and pushed to eliminate sociology as a core course for college students, saying the subject had been “hijacked by left-wing activists.”

To many in Pensacola, Diaz’ sudden arrival as interim president on a $744,000 contract – after longtime president Martha Saunders resigned in May under scrutiny from the DeSantis administration – seemed less like a caretaker role and more like a setup for a permanent appointment. Those suspicions intensified shortly after Diaz’ arrival in July, when he announced Woolf’s dismissal without providing a public explanation.

The records show that Lawson Huck Gonzalez’s hiring sparked a behind-the-scenes clash between Woolf and Rebecca Matthews, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees and a recent DeSantis appointee. In late July, Matthews was pressing Woolf to hire Jason Gonzalez, the firm’s cofounder and a well-connected Republican attorney, to serve as outside counsel for the presidential search.

Woolf pushed back, warning Matthews in a July 29 email that while Gonzalez is “very experienced in litigation work and has many political connections,” he had limited expertise in presidential searches and higher education law. Woolf relayed her concerns to the full Board of Trustees in a letter the following day, stressing that the search “will be closely watched and potentially audited” and recommending two other, specialized firms as alternatives.

At least one of the alternative firms’ billing rate was half as expensive as Gonzalez’s.

“Matthews has identified another attorney and his firm that she wants hired against my advice,” Woolf wrote, without identifying Gonzalez or his firm by name. The board “of course has the authority to disagree with my advice,” she added, noting that “no individual trustee has the authority to make that decision for the board.”

Five hours later, on July 30, a university vice president informed trustees that on behalf of Diaz Woolf had been fired “effective immediately.” Diaz has offered no public explanation for the decision, only that it came “after careful consideration and in the best interest of the university.”

Woolf declined to be interviewed. Before stepping in as the university’s general counsel in 2021, she had served in a similar position for the Pensacola Police Department and was a former Pensacola city attorney.

The circumstances and timing of her ouster were striking: Records show Diaz had already told administrators he intended to apply for the permanent presidency, raising questions about whether the search process was being engineered to benefit him.

Domani Turner-Ward, a longtime student activist on campus and part of the “Save UWF” movement, said the firing fit into a broader pattern. “It was inappropriate for the general counsel to have been fired for a simple recommendation to the board, and that seems like what it was,” they said. “Many believe that Manny Diaz will be the permanent president of UWF, and I've heard some people complain that this whole presidential search is just a show and a waste of money.”

Diaz and Matthews did not respond to calls and emails requesting comment.

The university formally launched the search last month and expects to announce finalists as early as January. Despite Woolf’s warnings that presidential searches at other universities typically don’t require outside counsel, Matthews moved ahead with Gonzalez. The university finalized its $100,000 agreement with his firm Aug. 11, backdated to Aug. 1 – the same day Matthews met with Gonzalez and two attorneys from his firm to “discuss the search and next steps,” according to emails.

Godwin, the former trustee, said she raised concerns to Matthews about the university incurring unnecessary costs for the search. “My verbiage was,” Godwin recalled, “‘I have a problem with the appearance of hiring a special firm when we all know that Diaz is going to be the president.’” According to Godwin, Matthews “never challenged that assumption. She said, ‘I have a problem with it looking like the committee made the choice.’”

Turner-Ward echoed those concerns, adding that students feel disconnected from the process and worried about its outcome. “Many students don't seem to be particularly aware of these changes, but those who are are very concerned. There is a pretty significant sense of impending doom, almost. I've heard people saying, ‘Well, at least I graduate this semester.’”

The internal records do not explain Matthews’ rationale for hiring outside counsel for the search, or why she insisted on Gonzalez’ firm over more specialized alternatives.

Founded in 2023, Lawson Huck Gonzalez has quickly built a lucrative roster of state contracts, collecting $10.5 million in just over two years – including $2.5 million from the Education Department under Diaz. The firm is currently defending Diaz and the state in a pending American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit challenging the 2023 state law banning diversity spending and restricting college curriculum. The Education Department paid a flat $600,000 legal fee to Lawson Huck Gonzalez for that case.

Gonzalez did not respond to phone calls requesting comment. His contract strictly prohibits his firm from speaking to the media about the university without prior authorization from a university administrator, and it directs all inquiries to be referred to the school.

Gonzalez, a former two-term general counsel to the Republican Party of Florida and legal adviser to ex-GOP Gov. Charlie Crist, has represented major political and corporate clients. His firm’s website touts his work as lead counsel for the oil company Transocean Ltd. after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster, where he successfully fought to have dozens of lawsuits dismissed in the Florida Panhandle.

Although his firm’s website does not list higher education law as one of its specialties, Gonzalez’s contract letter cites his firm’s role in the Miami-Dade College presidential search, as well as stints representing the University of Florida, University of Wisconsin, Broward College and Florida Atlantic University.

Per the contract, Gonzalez and his attorneys must attend all committee meetings, present on Florida’s Sunshine Laws and “[ensure] all non-disclosure agreements are executed.” University presidential searches are highly confidential under a 2022 state law, which shields the names of candidates until finalists are announced.

At the search committee’s first public meeting last month, Gonzalez offered a brief introduction, while another attorney from his firm gave a three-minute overview of state confidentiality laws. Earlier in the meeting, the school’s human resources chief spent 13 minutes delivering a more detailed presentation on the same content.

Turner-Ward, who previously was an intern with the university’s Office of Campus Culture and Access before it was closed by the new administration, said administrative shakeups signal a troubling shift. “That office organized important community events,” they said. “I'm not talking about politically controversial events either – I'm talking about Holocaust remembrance. These are events that bring our community together, and I don't know if we will be able to have them anymore now that that office is closed.”

“Our community is absolutely in jeopardy,” Turner-Ward said. “Our connections to the Pensacola community at large are in jeopardy, because a lot of what makes UWF community is its connections and entanglement with things outside of it. Students are well integrated into Pensacola. There are many partnerships, and I think those are being jeopardized by these trustees and what is being done here.”

The worst-case scenario, Turner-Ward said, “is that this community becomes unsafe for people who don't subscribe to a particular ideology. That would create a situation where the university begins to teach students what to think, not how to think.”

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at garrettshanley@ufl.edu.