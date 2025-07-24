Fort Myers Beach temporary use permit deadline important in Ian recovery, officials stress

A September 23 deadline on temporary use permits for trailers on Fort Myers Beach is part of the community's ongoing efforts to reclaim National Flood Insurance Program standing that had been curtailed due in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, town leaders said.

Fort Myers Beach residents who have those permits for trailers they are using as living space or to operate a business need to remove trailers by the permit's expiration date.

Town manager Will McKannay issued a statement as to why the deadline is important to the town.

"The Town is committed to working with residents to ensure a smooth and timely process as these permits come to an end," said McKannay. "This is part of the Town’s effort to comply with FEMA regulations and restore its standing in the National Flood Insurance Program."

McKannay said finding a compliant path forward is deeply important to him:

More on the story

"Not just as a matter of policy, but as a personal mission to support our residents and businesses in their recovery. I am working closely with our elected leaders, my staff, and FEMA representatives to identify a solution that protects this vital resource while ensuring full alignment with floodplain management standards. Our community has come too far, and although I cannot yet promise success in this effort, I will pursue this goal relentlessly until we have exhausted all efforts."

This expiration date applies to all individuals currently conducting commercial activity from a trailer or using a trailer as a residence within the Town of Fort Myers Beach limits. As part of the town's ongoing efforts to maintain compliance with local, state, and federal codes and regulations, officials urge permit holders to begin planning for this transition.

Town officials say that failure to comply with the expiration deadline will result in code enforcement action, which may include but is not limited to a magistrate hearing with fines, as outlined in Chapter 2 Section 424 of the Town of Fort Myers Beach Code of Ordinances: Code of Ordinances | Fort Myers Beach, FL

The Town of Fort Myers Beach will send a letter to those affected by the expiration.

More information is available at (239) 765 – 0202.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.