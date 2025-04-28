FEMA announces Fort Myers Beach removal off National Flood Insurance Program probation

There’s good news out of Fort Myers Beach following the catastrophic hurricane Ian in 2022: The town is going off probation with the National Flood Insurance Program.

Residents who carry National Flood Insurance saw their premiums skyrocket this year when the town was placed on probation, affectively canning the 25 percent discounts they were getting.

The mayor, Dan Allers, says that with continued hard work, it’s possible the discounts will come back to the residents.

"This discount is very important," Allers said. "Every little bit helps, especially after a storm like Ian. So our staff is doing everything we can to make sure we get the best and the largest discount we can get.

With the exception of the city of Fort Myers and Sanibel Island, the Town of Fort Myers was among every municipality in Lee County — including unincorporated Lee -- in jeopardy of being kicked out of the program in the months following Hurricane Ian. Being placed on probation serves as warning before that happens.

In the end, only Fort Myers Beach was put on probation. Because of that, the 25 percent discount on National Flood Insurance premiums went away recently.

Discounts are based on a series of steps a municipality must take in order to maintain good standing and earn discounts through the Community Rating System.

"Now we're going to be very much focusing on what we have to do to get back in the good graces of the community rating system and get our discount back for our residents," Allers said.

He said town leaders meet with workers from the Federal Emergency Management Association at least weekly to track progress in meeting their goals to build back a more resilient island.

