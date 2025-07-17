The fight for Public Media federal funding:

President Donald Trump is looking for a recission for Federal Funds that are about to be released for Public Media stations across the country. The House of Representatives have already voted to claw back $1.1Billion in funds that would be received by 1,500 television and radio stations. NPR CEO and President Katherine Maher talks about the impact this defunding could have on the coverage viewers have become accustomed to with Public Media and her thoughts on the current state of Journalism.

