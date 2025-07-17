Sewer line smoke testing on Sanibel to start Monday, July 21

From Monday, July 21, through Friday, August 8, inspection crews will conduct a smoke test of sewer lines in neighborhoods throughout the island.

The test includes a physical survey of the City of Sanibel wastewater collection system and involves opening manholes on streets and easements.

An important task of the survey will be the "smoke testing" of sewer lines to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system.

During the test, smoke may come from vent stacks on buildings or from holes in the ground. Don’t be alarmed.

The smoke that may be seen coming from the vent stacks on buildings or the ground is non-toxic, harmless, has no odor, and creates no fire hazard, and will dissipate in a few minutes.

The smoke should not enter your building unless the plumbing is defective or the drain traps are dried out. It is recommended that you pour water into seldom used sinks and floor drains any time before the smoke testing begins.

Some sewer lines and manholes are located on private property. If these lines require investigation, members of the inspection crews will need access to the facilities. The workmen do not need to enter your building.

Drinking water services or sanitary sewer services will not be interrupted due to this testing.

