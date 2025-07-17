Lots of materials and lots of imagination go into Pace Center for Girls Funky Fashion Show

Imagination, creativity, drive, hope and material. Lots and lots of varied, cast-off materials.

That's what was used to create clothing for the recent Pace Center for Girls, Lee's annual Funky Fashion Show at the Chico’s corporate campus in Fort Myers.

This year’s celebration featured a collection of upcycled designs created by community members and local businesses using repurposed materials.

The runway also included looks from Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Jennifer Cellitti, executive director of Pace Center for Girls, Lee, said the event is about more than fashion.

“This event celebrates creativity and community while shining a spotlight on the power of second chances — both in fashion and in the lives of the girls we serve,” she said.

Thirteen-year-old Jasmeily Mendez, a current Pace student, walked the runway in a dress she designed using yarn from donation bins, painted plastic cups and “point sheets” used to track progress in Pace’s program.

“The purple is the highest stage of growth and change,” Mendez said. “The blue is the first, and sometimes the girls like to stop at the pink.”

Every student at Pace begins on blue, the opportunity stage. From there, they work toward mental health and academic goals. As they advance, they take on greater responsibilities and gain access to experiences such as field trips and leadership roles.

Other designs included a dress made from hand-cut paper plates by Alisha Martin of Suncoast Credit Union.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Talisha Faber models one of the designs at the Pace Center for Girls Funky Fashion Show on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at the Chicos Corporate Campus in Fort Myers.

“The inspiration behind the gown was kind of related to the Pace girls. A lot of times, it’s their second time around,” she explained. “This dress shows that you can be beautiful, you can stop traffic and be amazing and get all those oohs and ahs despite where you started or what you've been through."

Mendez received the event’s Female Spirit Award.

The Funky Fashion Show also included a silent auction, raffle prizes, VIP tables and access to the Chico’s Sample Sale. All proceeds went toward Pace Lee’s year-round services, which support middle and high school girls across Southwest Florida.

“I feel like I made a lot of progress... and it really helped me focus on my mental health instead of getting stressed over every little thing," Mendez said.