A Florida political contingency greeted President Donald Trump as he arrived in the heart of the Everglades to tour the newly christened Alligator Alcatraz. The President toured the facility and got a close-up look at the barracks that are ready to house 3,000 bodies. WGCU’s Jennifer Crawford made her way to Big Cypress Preserve to speak with people who wonder what impact the Immigration Detention Facility will have on the fragile environment and also with folks who are believe Alligator Alcatraz will help Florida continue to support President Trump’s Immigration Policy.

President Trump Lands in Alligator Alcatraz | WGCU News