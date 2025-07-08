Public Media state funding eliminated

As part of Governor Ron DeSantis’ vetoes to the Florida Budget, he eliminated nearly $6 million in state funding for public radio and television stations. If proposed federal cuts come to these stations as well, it could have a severe and lasting impact on stations, including those in rural areas. Paul Grove, chairman of the board for Florida Public Media, breaks down how this will impact the station’s budget and what viewer services won’t be impacted.

