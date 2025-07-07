Governor Ron DeSantis put pen to paper and signed off on Florida’s budget. The State Senate and House needed an extended session to finalize the $115 billion budget, but there were still a plethora of cuts the Governor added to the final version. WUSF State Government Reporter Douglas Soule joins us to take a look at the last-minute fiscal adjustments made and how DeSantis’ changes compared with those of previous Florida budgets.

DeSantis Brings “Red Pen” to Florida’s Budget | WGCU News