DeSantis brings red pen to Florida’s budget
Governor Ron DeSantis put pen to paper and signed off on Florida’s budget. The State Senate and House needed an extended session to finalize the $115 billion budget, but there were still a plethora of cuts the Governor added to the final version. WUSF State Government Reporter Douglas Soule joins us to take a look at the last-minute fiscal adjustments made and how DeSantis’ changes compared with those of previous Florida budgets.
DeSantis Brings “Red Pen” to Florida’s Budget | WGCU News