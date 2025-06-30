© 2025 WGCU News
The long, strange journey of Florida’s budget

Published June 30, 2025 at 9:52 AM EDT

Leaders from the Florida House and Senate celebrated after calling in a second session to pass their version of the state’s budget. The proposal is a reduction from last year’s budget and is missing some of the key elements that were proposed by Governor Ron DeSantis. FGCU Political Science Professor Dr. Sandra Pavelka and WGCU Host and Reporter John Davis break down some of the budgets key points and what happens now that it heads to the Governor’s desk for amendments and approval.

