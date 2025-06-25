© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bokeelia's Lavender’s Landing boat ramp closing temporarily for renovations, parking improvement

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 25, 2025 at 10:51 AM EDT
Lavender's Landing, Bokeelia
Lee County
Lavender's Landing, Bokeelia

Lavender’s Landing Boat Ramp in Bokeelia will temporarily close beginning Monday, July 7, for parking improvements and renovations.

The project, timed to begin after the July 4 holiday, is expected to be completed by Spring 2026, weather permitting.

The project includes expanding the parking lot to increase capacity and improve lighting, as well as renovating the first floor of the on-site office building.

The ramp is at 7290 Barrancas Ave. N.W.

During the closure, boaters in the Pine Island area are encouraged to use nearby county ramps at:

  • Matlacha Park, 4577 Pine Island Road N.W., Matlacha
  • Pine Island Commercial Marina, 6001 Maria Drive, St. James City (available weekends and Lee County-recognized holidays)

For additional boat ramp locations and updates on this project, visit www.leeparks.org/boats.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsBokeelia Boating
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff