Bokeelia's Lavender’s Landing boat ramp closing temporarily for renovations, parking improvement

Lavender’s Landing Boat Ramp in Bokeelia will temporarily close beginning Monday, July 7, for parking improvements and renovations.

The project, timed to begin after the July 4 holiday, is expected to be completed by Spring 2026, weather permitting.

The project includes expanding the parking lot to increase capacity and improve lighting, as well as renovating the first floor of the on-site office building.

The ramp is at 7290 Barrancas Ave. N.W.

During the closure, boaters in the Pine Island area are encouraged to use nearby county ramps at:

Matlacha Park, 4577 Pine Island Road N.W., Matlacha

Pine Island Commercial Marina, 6001 Maria Drive, St. James City (available weekends and Lee County-recognized holidays)

For additional boat ramp locations and updates on this project, visit www.leeparks.org/boats.

