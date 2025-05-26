Florida lawmakers won’t return after Memorial Day break

With the July 1 start of the 2025-2026 fiscal year looming, lawmakers won’t return to Tallahassee this week to resolve a budget impasse.

Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, sent a memo Friday to senators saying they “do not need to plan on being in Tallahassee” before June 2.

House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, sent a similar memo to House members.

“I hope to have a better idea of our schedule moving forward in the next few days and will share another update after the Memorial Day holiday,” Albritton said in his memo.

The leaders did not elaborate on what is happening in behind-the-scenes talks, though Albritton referred to work on budget “allocations,” which determine overall amounts of money that will go to budget areas such as education and health and human services.

After allocations are set, conference committees can negotiate details of the budget. The annual legislative session was scheduled to end May 2 but was extended because House and Senate leaders could not agree on spending and tax-cut issues.

The House briefly reconvened May 13 to pass a resolution that would allow the session to continue as late as June 30.

The Senate has approved extending through June 6 but could revise that date if needed.