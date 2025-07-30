Local brewers eye a special beer for National Water Quality Month, Calusa Waterkeeper event

Using what Florida became famous for — citrus — to save what draws many people to the state — water — is what several local craft brewers have in mind to help kick off National Water Quality Awareness Month and the Calusa Waterkeeper’s Taps Flow for H20 month-long event series.

The kick off comes in the form of Calusa Crusaders Citrus Ale Brew Day, a collaborative craft brewing of the new Calusa Crusaders Citrus Ale. The brewing commences at 7:30 a.m. Friday at Swamp Cat Brewing Co. in Fort Myers.

Swamp Cat will be joined by Point Ybel Brewing Co., Kaleidoscope Brewing Co. and the Chubby Mermaid Brewing Co. in the brewing of Calusa Crusaders Citrus Ale.

The new citrus ale is being brewed to support water quality protection in Southwest Florida with a portion of all Citrus Ale sales going to benefit Calusa Waterkeeper’s clean water mission.

The Calusa Crusaders Citrus Ale will officially debut at the Taps Flow for H2O Beer Fest on Saturday, August 23 at Swamp Cat Brewing on Fowler Street in downtown Fort Myers, and be available while supplies last at participating breweries.

Additional Taps Flow for H20 events will be hosted every Saturday in August:

Aug 9 | Calusa Brewing (Sarasota) | Noon–Close Games, music, giveaways & a Siesta Key “Ultimate Beercation” giveaway

Aug 16 | Millennial Brewing (Fort Myers) | Noon–Close Pizza & Wings Food Truck Showdown + brews, bands, and prizes

Aug 23 | Swamp Cat Brewing (Fort Myers) | Noon–Close Official debut of Calusa Crusaders Citrus Ale + multi-brewery tap takeover

Aug 30 | License to Chill Bar & Grill, Margaritaville Beach Resort (Fort Myers Beach) | Noon–6 PM Finale party with local celebs, Corona Beer, giveaways, and the big prize drawing!

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.