RSW Terminal expansion work means closure of main terminal food and beverage concessions

As part of the work for the Terminal Expansion Project Phase 1 at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), there will be changes to food and beverage concessions in the main terminal near the entrance of Concourse C.

The evening of Saturday, April 19, Nathan’s, Quiznos, Shula’s Bar & Grill and Starbucks in the center of the main terminal will be permanently closed.

For food and beverage options pre-security, the Dunkin’ locations in the hallways leading to Concourses B and D will remain open.

The Jose Cuervo Tequileria, in the central main terminal, will be open and serve packaged sandwiches and salads.

In addition, retail shops in the central main terminal will remain open and Coastal News will offer more grab & go options, plus snack, candy and bottled beverages. There is also a Grab & Go Concession Kiosk in Bag Claim near Door 2.

Travelers will still have food and beverage available post-security on all concourses, including fast food, sit-down restaurants, bars and grab & go options.

The Lee County Port Authority will continue to post updates on the airport’s website and Facebook to help travelers and airport users become aware of changes due to construction.

