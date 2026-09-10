How has the fight for voting rights changed—and what challenges remain today?

Join us for a free film screening of With a Made Up Mind: The History of the Black Vote in Southwest Florida at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greater Naples on Sunday, October 11th at noon. The film will be followed by a panel discussion Moderated by WGCU Culture and Connections Reporter Elizabeth Andarge.

Panelists include:

-Vincent Keeys, President, NAACP Collier County

-Irene Williams, Standing Secretary, NAACP of Collier County

-Neil Voltz, Former Deputy Director. Florida Rights Restoration Coalition

Historical artifacts from the fight for voting rights will also be on display. Presented by Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greater Naples, NAACP Collier County and WGCU Public Media.

