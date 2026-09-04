WGCU Presents: A National Virtual Event Honoring Travel Expert, Rick Steves

Rick sits down for a wide-ranging discussion with Samantha Brown, television travel host of PBS’s Samantha Brown’s Places to Love. Rick will share reflections on his career, his decades-long connection to public media, and share a few tips on some of the best places to visit and explore around the globe. There will also be time during the event where a few guests can ask Rick Steves their own travel questions.

Join us to celebrate all things, Rick Steves!

More about Rick Steves: Rick Steves, America's most respected authority on European travel, empowers Americans to have European trips that are fun, affordable, and culturally broadening. In 1976, he started his business, Rick Steves' Europe. Rick produces a best-selling guidebook series, a popular public television show, a weekly public radio show, a syndicated travel column, and free travel information available through his travel center and ricksteves.com. Rick Steves' Europe also runs a successful small-group tour program taking 30,000 travelers to Europe annually.

More about event host Samantha Brown: Over the last 20+ years, Samantha Brown has traveled around the world visiting over 250 cities in 62 countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states, creating hundreds of hours of programming content. Samantha’s career began in 1999 when she began hosting Travel Channel’s Great Vacation Homes. She’s since also hosted Girl Meets Hawaii, Great Hotels, Passport to Europe, Passport to Latin America, Great Weekends, Green Getaways, Passport to China, and Samantha Brown’s Asia. Then, in January 2018, she began hosting and producing the Emmy award winning show, Samantha Brown’s Places to Love on PBS.

More about: On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer Book description:

Stow away with Rick Steves for a glimpse into the unforgettable moments, misadventures, and memories of his 1978 journey on the legendary Hippie Trail.

In the 1970s, the ultimate trip for any backpacker was the storied “Hippie Trail” from Istanbul to Kathmandu. A 23-year-old Rick Steves made the trek, and like a travel writer in training, he documented everything along the way: jumping off a moving train, making friends in Tehran, getting lost in Lahore, getting high for the first time in Herat, battling leeches in Pokhara, and much more. The experience ignited his love of travel and forever broadened his perspective on the world.

This book contains edited selections from Rick’s journal and travel photos with a 45-years-later preface and postscript reflecting on how the journey through Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and Nepal changed his life.

You know Rick Steves. Now discover the adventure of a lifetime that made him the travel writer he is today.

Ticket price: $75 (includes a Zoom link to join the live 60-minute Zoom Webinar event on October 8 and a signed copy of his soft cover book, On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer, mailed to the ticket purchaser’s address).

Important note: Any of Rick Steves soft cover books ordered after September 25 are not guaranteed delivery before the event on October 8. Books ordered after September 25 will arrive before December 24.

How it works:

This virtual event will take place via Zoom Webinar. Zoom is free to the public but requires a computer download. You can download Zoom here.

ZOOM CAPTIONS: Captions will be provided by our friends at Partners Interpreting. Do you need any additional accommodations that we should be made aware of to participate in this event? If so, please contact Member Services at memberservices@wgcu.org a minimum of one week in advance of the event. We will do our best to accommodate your request.