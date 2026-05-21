Join WGCU for a live broadcast of The Florida Roundup with Tom Hudson on Friday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at Tribby Arts Center at Shell Point Retirement Community.

Experience the conversation in person as Tom Hudson welcomes newsmakers, journalists, and audience members for a dynamic discussion about the issues shaping Florida today. Each week, listeners across the statetune-into The Florida Roundup for thoughtful coverage of politics, the environment, the economy, culture, and more.

Don’tmiss this opportunity to see the show live and connect with fellow public media listeners from across Southwest Florida.

WGCU Sr. Environmental Reporter Tom Bayles will be a guest along with live music from the Hartley Jazz Trio.

Tickets are free but seating is limited. A reception with light refreshments will be held prior to the broadcast.