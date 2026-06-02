The Fab Four: Tribute to the Beatles' A Hard Day's Night

Friday, December 11, 2026

Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, Fort Myers

Concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

$110 pledge per ticket

If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won't want to miss The Fab Four – The Ultimate Tribute. Their 2026 tour brings an all-new show to the stage, celebrating the diamond anniversary of the Beatles' first feature film, A Hard Day's Night.

Known for their uncanny attention to detail, authentic costumes, and note-perfect performances, The Fab Four recreate the magic of The Beatles with beloved songs from A Hard Day's Night along with fan favorites from throughout the band's legendary career.

Parking: Free parking is available. Valet parking is available for an additional fee.

Reserve Your Tickets (button): https://wgcu.secureallegiance.com/wgcu/WebModule/Donate.aspx?P=MASTEVENTS&PAGETYPE=PLG&CHECK=OGsI%2f2G4N1grAl9ouN7%2blL1YhDw50SikSh2nq0qouhg%3d

Accessibility Assistance

If you need assistance due to a disability, please contact us within 48 hours of registering for this event at 239-590-2591 or by email at memberservices@wgcu.org.

WGCU Cancellation Policy

Unless specifically stated on registration materials, the deadline to receive a refund for an individual ticket is ten (10) business days before the event. Refunds will not be available for registrants who choose not to attend an event. These policies apply to all WGCU events unless otherwise noted in the corresponding event materials. Please read all individual event information thoroughly.