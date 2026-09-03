Join PBS Books Readers Club hosts Lauren Smith and Fred Nahhat for an exclusive live conversation with acclaimed author Barbara Kingsolver, featuring her highly anticipated new novel, Partita.

This special virtual event will feature a live interview with Kingsolver, followed by a Q&A featuring questions submitted by the audience. Attendees can interact with fellow readers in the live event chat and submit their questions, with selected questions presented to Kingsolver by the hosts.

The conversation will explore Kingsolver’s new novel Partita, her remarkable career as an award-winning author, and highlights from some of her bestselling works.

Your $150 Ticket Includes:



Virtual admission to PBS Books Presents: Barbara Kingsolver Live, including the audience Q&A

to PBS Books Presents: Barbara Kingsolver Live, including the audience Q&A A copy of Partita, Kingsolver’s new novel, releasing October 6, 2026

Kingsolver’s new novel, releasing October 6, 2026 PBS Books Readers Club mug featuring the quote, “My Weekend is BOOKED!”

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Duration: Approximately 1 hour

Platform: StreamYard, similar to a Zoom webinar

Event: Live interview with Barbara Kingsolver, followed by a Q&A featuring audience-submitted questions

Tickets: $150 per person

Space is limited, so reserve your virtual ticket and enjoy an unforgettable evening with Barbara Kingsolver, plus a copy of Partita and an exclusive PBS Books Readers Club mug.