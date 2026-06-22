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Lee County School Board Forum

Lee County School Board Forum

Join WGCU for a forum with candidates for the Lee County school board on Thursday, July 9 at 6 p.m. at The Water School at Florida Gulf Coast University. Hear directly from the candidates and be part of the conversation. Moderated by WGCU Morning Edition Host, John Davis and News-Press Senior Reporter Amy Bennett Williams.

This community forum is presented by WGCU, the League of Women Voters of Lee County, and the News-Press.

The Water School - FGCU
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
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The Water School - FGCU
11098 Fgcu Blvd N
Fort Myers, Florida 33965