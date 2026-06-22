Lee County School Board Forum

Join WGCU for a forum with candidates for the Lee County school board on Thursday, July 9 at 6 p.m. at The Water School at Florida Gulf Coast University. Hear directly from the candidates and be part of the conversation. Moderated by WGCU Morning Edition Host, John Davis and News-Press Senior Reporter Amy Bennett Williams.

This community forum is presented by WGCU, the League of Women Voters of Lee County, and the News-Press.

