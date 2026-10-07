Decoding Ancient Florida: Mound House and Mound Key

Join WGCU at the Mound House on Fort Myers Beach for a free outdoor screening of Decoding Ancient Florida. Bring your chair or a blanket to view two documentary shorts featuring the Calusa history at the Mound House and nearby Mound Key. The screening will mark the premiere of the Mound Key film.

The shorts explore archaeological discoveries and incredible stories of resilience hidden across Southwest Florida’s landscape. The films are a combined half-hour and will be followed by a discussion with local experts.