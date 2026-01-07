Brit Floyd Live in Concert: Animals

Experience the music and spectacle of Pink Floyd with Brit Floyd – Animals, coming to Hertz Arena on April 3. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s iconic 1977 album, this immersive concert experience brings the album’s powerful songs—including “Dogs,” “Pigs (Three Different Ones)” and “Sheep”—to life with stunning visuals, lasers, and theatrical production.

Recognized by Rolling Stone as “The World’s Premier Pink Floyd Experience,” Brit Floyd is renowned for recreating the legendary sound and visual experience of Pink Floyd.

Exclusive WGCU member opportunities:

$150 pledge: One VIP Meet & Greet, Soundcheck and concert ticket

$110 pledge: One concert ticket

Make your one-time gift and secure your seats for this unforgettable night of Pink Floyd music at Hertz Arena.

