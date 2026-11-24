An Evening With Pavlo
An Evening With Pavlo
Experience the vibrant sounds of Pavlo with an exclusive VIP Meet & Greet and concert ticket for just $100 per-person! Enjoy an evening of captivating Mediterranean-inspired music and a special opportunity to meet internationally acclaimed guitarist Pavlo.
Choose from two Southwest Florida concert locations:
Naples | February 10 at 7 p.m.
Norris Community Center
755 8th Avenue South, Naples, FL
In the heart of Cambier Park.
Fort Myers | February 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Music & Arts Community Center
13411 Shire Lane, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Two locations, one unforgettable musical experience!
Norris Community Center
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Tue, 10 Feb 2026
Norris Community Center
755 8th Avenue SouthNaples, Florida 34102