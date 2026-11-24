Experience the vibrant sounds of Pavlo with an exclusive VIP Meet & Greet and concert ticket for just $100 per-person! Enjoy an evening of captivating Mediterranean-inspired music and a special opportunity to meet internationally acclaimed guitarist Pavlo.

Choose from two Southwest Florida concert locations:

Naples | February 10 at 7 p.m.

Norris Community Center

755 8th Avenue South, Naples, FL

In the heart of Cambier Park.

Fort Myers | February 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Music & Arts Community Center

13411 Shire Lane, Fort Myers, FL 33912

Two locations, one unforgettable musical experience!