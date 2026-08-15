Audubon's Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary closing Aug. 17-20 for annual maintenance; Guided walks available

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Collier County, including the Blair Visitor Center, Spurlino Foundation Discovery Center, and boardwalk, will be closed for annual maintenance from Monday, August 17 through Sunday, August 30.

Guided experiences will still be offered during this time. Online tickets are required for all guided experiences — go to this link.

Mike Braun/WGCU Guided night walk at the Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary in Collier County.

FREE ADMISSION DAY/More

In addition to half-price admission for Florida residents throughout September, the Sanctuary is offering a Community Free Admission Day on Saturday, Sept. 19. Guests are invited to enjoy:



A fascinating bird talk by Helen Midney, Museum Manager for the Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch

A fun game of Mexican bingo

A collaborative community weaving activity

Children's art inspired by Sanctuary wildlife

Reserve free admission tickets for Sept. 19.

To purchase half-price admission tickets, Florida residents should pick their September date and time, scroll down past the general admission options, then choose the Florida resident ticket. Florida residents will be required to show proof of residency at the admissions desk.

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