Collaborative wildlife rescue helps injured bobcat heal, return home

A young bobcat found injured in Bonita Springs is now back in the wild after a successful rescue and rehabilitation effort by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, supportive community members, and key wildlife and veterinary partners.

The rescue began April 9 when a Conservancy supporter discovered the bobcat, who appeared to have suffered trauma consistent with a vehicle strike. The animal had a fractured front left leg and injuries to two toes on its right front paw. The supporter transported the bobcat to the von Arx Wildlife Hospital at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.

Conservancy wildlife veterinarian Dr. Kendall Carlin stabilized the bobcat and worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) veterinarians to confirm the injuries were survivable. Surgery was performed in partnership with Dr. Lauren Aldrich at BluePearl Pet Hospital in Fort Myers and paid for by Conservancy donors.

Orthopedic support came from Arthrex, which generously provided the surgical plate needed to repair the front leg fracture. Additional surgery was performed to improve function in the paw with missing digits, ensuring the bobcat could eventually walk and hunt again.

“We were pleased to be able to support the effort to save the bobcat with this donation,” said Arthrex Vet Systems Senior Product Manager Matthew Houbre. “Arthrex’s OrthoLine™ fracture management system includes 99 plates in sizes ranging from 1.6mm to 3.5mm designed to fit animals from very small dogs and cats all the way up to giant breeds. It’s part of Arthrex’s commitment to supporting the health of both domestic pets and wildlife.”

J) Bobcat is successfully released in Bonita Springs where it was found after more than two months of rehabilitation .mp4

Following surgery, the bobcat received a week of intensive post-operative care at the von Arx Wildlife Hospital before being transferred to the South Florida Wildlife Center in Fort Lauderdale. There, the animal spent nearly two months in a specialized outdoor enclosure that met Class II wildlife housing standards, limiting human interaction to support a successful return to the wild. Two follow-up examinations confirmed the bobcat was healing well and regaining critical mobility.

With FWC guidance, the Conservancy worked with Lee County Parks and Recreation to return the bobcat to its natural habitat near where it was found. Its release marks the final step in an extraordinary rescue journey made possible by a network of conservation-minded partners and individuals.

“This rescue is a powerful example of what’s possible when our community comes together for wildlife,” said Dr. Kendal Carlin, veterinarian of the von Arx Wildlife Hospital. “We are grateful to our supporters and partners who made this bobcat’s second chance possible.”

Earlier Arthrex aid

Naples Zoo Bobcat injured during research capture in 2024 is treated, recovers at the Naples Zoo and released

This instance wasn't the first time Arthrex provided a device and assistance to aid an injured bobcat.

In 2024, during a Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission research-based bobcat capture, there was an unforeseen incident and a bobcat suffered an injury.

In that case, Arthrex donated a fracture plate with locking screws to stabilize the bobcat's fractured tibia.

Following surgery, the bobcat, estimated to be between 3 and 4 year old, was transferred to Naples Zoo where she was provided a safe environment, minimal human contact, and fed until her successful release.

The von Arx Wildlife Hospital treats 4,000 injured, sick, and orphaned animals each year. To learn more about the Conservancy’s work in wildlife rehabilitation and how to help, visit www.conservancy.org.

About the Conservancy of Southwest Florida

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida is a nonprofit environmental organization that has protected water, land and wildlife in Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties for more than 60 years. Through environmental science, policy, education and wildlife rehabilitation, the Conservancy safeguards Southwest Florida’s natural resources for future generations.

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, the Conservancy is home to Collier County’s only native wildlife hospital and its vibrant Nature Center. Currently open to visitors, the Nature Center is undergoing a major transformation into a new, impactful community offering—the John & Carol Walter Nature Experience, set to open in 2028. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a gateway to conservation, offering immersive exhibits, hands-on learning and expanded programs to inspire environmental stewardship and enhance the region’s quality of life.

Learn more and support Southwest Florida’s environmental future at https://conservancy.org.

