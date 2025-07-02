© 2025 WGCU News
Free mosquitofish offered by Collier Mosquito Control District

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 2, 2025 at 12:07 PM EDT
Gambusia holbrooki, also known as "mosquitofish," eat mosquito eggs. The Collier County Health Department is distributing free containers of these fish to control the mosquito population in Collier.
Gambusia holbrooki, also known as "mosquitofish," eat mosquito eggs. The Collier County Health Department is distributing free containers of these fish to control the mosquito population in Collier.

The Collier Mosquito Control District is hosting free mosquitofish distribution events throughout the summer.

These events are an opportunity for district residents to pick up fish on weekends or weeknights without an appointment.

Since launching the mosquitofish program in 2018, the District has given away more than 45,000 fish.

The Eastern mosquitofish (Gambusia holbrooki) is native to Southwest Florida and each fish can eat up to 100 mosquito larvae a day.

Mosquitofish are ideal for swales, abandoned swimming pools, rain barrels, livestock troughs or any other container or small area of standing water that can’t be dumped out or drained.

The distribution events for July are as follows:

Saturday, July 5: VFW Post 7721 (800 Neffs Way), 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, July 12: Max A. Hasse Community Park, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Wednesday, July 16: Sugden Regional Park, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, July 26: Golden Gate Community Center, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

