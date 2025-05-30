Florida is home to over one million registered vessels and many of them hit the waters over Memorial Day Weekend. However, Florida is also one of the leaders in boating fatalities with 81 boat related deaths in 2023. So how can you stay safe while riding the waves? US Coast Guard Auxiliary Commander of Flotilla 96 Walt Delevich shares tips on how you can stay safe when the water’s get choppy and why you need a boat plan before hoisting the masts.

Boating Safety in Crowded Waters | WGCU News