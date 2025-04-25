Cape Coral earns 2024 Tree City of the World recognition from Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation has named Cape Coral a 2024 Tree City World for a commitment to plant, grow, and maintain trees to benefit the community.

A Tree City USA for 33 years straight, this is the first time Cape Coral has earned the Tree City World designation.

To earn Tree Cities of the World recognition, a city must uphold five core standards:



Establish responsibility for the care of trees

Enact a law or policy that governs the management of trees and forests

Maintain an updated assessment of local tree resources

Allocate resources for a tree management plan

Hold an annual celebration of trees to educate local residents

“We are incredibly proud that Cape Coral is now part of the Arbor Day Foundation’s global network of tree champions," City Arborist Omar Leon said. Leon was instrumental in ensuring Cape Coral earned this designation.

"Being recognized as a Tree City of the World highlights our city’s dedication to planting, growing, and caring for trees—not just for today, but to ensure a healthier, more vibrant community for generations to come," Leon said.

The Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Cities of the World program is operated in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations. Click here to learn more about the program and how to apply.

