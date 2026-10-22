Lee County offering Kids' Ballot during early voting

A Kids' Ballot will be available during the remainder of early voting in Lee County. After parents cast their ballot, they and their children will be directed to a table where kids can fill out a mock ballot.

Jenna Persons-Mulicka, Supervisor of Elections for Lee County, says the initiative is about teaching kids the importance of voting.

"It's never too early to teach our kids about civic engagement and to experience it firsthand," Persons-Mulicka said. "They'll be voting on races that their parents are also voting on."

The mock ballot will feature popular children's media characters as candidates for U.S. Senator, Governor and Lieutenant Governor, and County Commissioner, with another race for favorite Florida animal.

Results for the Kids' Ballot will be posted on the Lee County elections website on Nov. 10. Early voting ends Oct. 31.

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