Superintendent defends budget cuts at Lee schools media conference

Lee County Schools Superintendent Denise Carlin defended her strategy to cut budgets across the system at a press conference Friday afternoon (May 1).

Over the past few weeks as news trickled in from schools experiencing budget cuts in staff and programs — due to a reported $46.7 million deficit going into next school year — parents and others have voiced their concerns online and in person, including demonstrations at the administrative offices. Carlin acknowledged this “extensive discourse,” but made it clear that this is a new era for the school system of Lee County, fiscally.

"Our individual school budgets were based on how things have always been done. I was not elected to do things as they have always been done. I was elected to bring accountability to the budget and to improve student achievement. Over time, legacy spending created a $35 million gap in allocations that were not tied to current student needs or student enrollment, but instead reflected irresponsible spending that had not been adjusted for years," she said.

While individual principals have been charged with submitting their own budget plans, Carlin emphasized that the final decisions are hers.

"Many of those plans are already identifying ways to streamline operations and to prioritize classroom instruction, including converting roles and consolidating positions where appropriate. But I also want to be clear. I hold the final veto pen on each and every one of these budgets," Carlin added.

That includes evaluating spending on arts and athletics, which she called “critical programs.”

"I will go through each one to ensure that our district priorities are met, that critical programs including, and let me be clear, arts and athletics, remain part of a well-rounded education for our students, and that wasteful spending is eliminated."

