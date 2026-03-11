Two Lee County Schools earn state recognition for reliability

Two Lee County schools have been awarded an important certification as High Reliability Schools, surpassing all other schools in the state.

Cypress Lake Middle School and Hancock Creek Elementary School have become the first two schools in Florida to earn High Reliability Schools Level 3 certification through the Marzano framework.

The Marzano framework is a research-based instructional model and teacher evaluation system designed to improve student achievement through 23 essential, actionable teaching skills. It evaluates planning, instruction, conditions for learning, and professional responsibilities and focuses on monitoring student evidence to determine the effectiveness of teaching.

Level 3 Certification represents the highest standard of instructional excellence, recognizing schools that have established a guaranteed and viable curriculum and consistently deliver high-quality instruction across every classroom. Earning this certification is a rigorous process and achieving it speaks to the exceptional work happening inside both of these schools every day.

This recognition is the result of years of work, with teachers, instructional coaches, and school leaders aligning their practices around onegoal: ensuring every student, in every classroom, receives a high-quality education. It reflects the district's deep commitment to continuous improvement and to creating environments where all students can thrive.

"Cypress Lake Middle School is proud of the many accomplishments of our teachers, staff, and students, and achieving HRS Level 3 Certification is another one of them," said Matthew Miller, principal of Cypress Lake Middle School. "We are now certified in all three levels of the High Reliability Schools framework, each building upon the next to ensure our school remains a place where children can most effectively grow and learn. We merely strive to be a little better today than we were yesterday, and with that mindset, we can achieve great things together."

"This accomplishment reflects the dedication and collaboration our teachers and staff bring every day. Their hard work is what makes this milestone possible, and together we continue to make Hancock Creek a place where students and staff thrive," said Dr. Cynthia Phillips-Luster, principal of Hancock Creek Elementary School.

Christopher Morales

The milestone extends beyond the school level. At its meeting Tuesday evening, the school board also recognized 20 Lee County educators who earned High Reliability Teacher certification, which recognizes teachers who demonstrate effective instructional practices, engage in continuous professional growth, and intentionally monitor the impact of their teaching on student learning. Among them, Christopher Morales, biology teacher at Fort Myers High School, earned both Level 2 and Level 3 HRT certification, joining only 48 educators nationwide at that distinction.

The following teachers were also recognized:

Level 1 HRT Certification

Anthony Allevato, San Carlos Park Elementary

Janet Bernard, Harns Marsh Middle

Kayleigh Boberg, Harns Marsh Elementary

Lwigy Collado, Curriculum and Instructional Innovation

Stefanie DeMichele Velez, Treeline Elementary

Brittany Gardiner, Oak Hammock Middle

Kristina Gezzar, Amanecer Elementary

Julie Hancher, Lexington Middle

Alexandria Hernandez, Buckingham Exceptional Student Center

Caitlin Linden, Allen Park Elementary

Jonathan Musci, Lehigh Senior High

Dharmistha Patel, Dr. Carrie D. Robinson Littleton Elementary

Rebecca Pullen, Lehigh Senior High

Christine Sanders, Lehigh Elementary

Carolyn Staehle, Allen Park Elementary

Christina Toro, Sunshine Elementary

Keysha Valentin-Lopez, Harns Marsh Elementary

Marissa Zinkus, Varsity Lakes Middle

Level 2 HRT Certification

Michelle Lewis, Lehigh Elementary

Level 3 HRT Certification

Christopher Morales, Fort Myers High School

