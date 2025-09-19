© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

On time school buses? Lee says it's getting there

WGCU | By Mike Walcher
Published September 19, 2025 at 12:03 PM EDT
The Lee County School District said its effort to have buses get students to school on time, and then back home again, on time, appears to be working well.

Safe Start appears to be off to a strong start.  The Lee County School District said a new effort to bus students to school in the mornings and back home again in the afternoons — both ways on time — is making a lot of progress.    

The Safe Start initiative began in August. It's designed to spread out the start times for various levels of K-12 schools and tighten up bus routes.

The district said the morning on-time arrivals in September have risen from 71 percent last year to 91 percent this year.

Afternoon on-time arrivals have gone up from 60 percent to 79.

"A lot of our priorities are student achievement," Rob Spicker, communications director for the Lee district, said. "And they can't learn if they're not there.  We were  in a position last year where eight-thousand students were getting to school late, every single morning, because of the buses.  We can't stand for that, it's unacceptable." 

Spicker says the new routes give bus drivers much better chances to be on time. He said that alone is making the drivers feel better about their jobs, and become more committed to staying with those jobs. The district also is trying to hold on to substitute drivers, by raising their pay from $15 an hour to 19.

Spicker said the district won't relax until on-time arrival reaches 100 percent.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University.

Tags
Education Lee County School DistrictWGCU News
Mike Walcher
Forty-one-year veteran of television news in markets around the country, including more than 18 years as an anchor and reporter at WINK-TV in southwest Florida.
See stories by Mike Walcher